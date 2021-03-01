See Wedding Photos of Sabyasachi & Archita

TNI Bureau: The famous Ollywood couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu finally tied the knot in Rajasthan today.

The wedding took place at the Neemrana Fort Palace on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan. Sabyasachi shared the wedding pics on social media.

Sabyasachi (35), has been in the limelight recently for his helping hand to students and migrant workers during Corona Pandemic lockdown.

After getting divorce in 2015, Sabyasachi was dating Archita for long. They worked together in various films and are considered as the most successful couple in Odia film industry.

