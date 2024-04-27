TNI Evening News Headlines – April 27, 2024

➡️‘Diarrhoea’ cases reported from various parts of Puri, 30 hospitalised.
➡️Angul hottest with 44.7°C followed by Bhubaneswar with 44.6°Celsius in Odisha.
➡️Ex-Odisha Minister Samir Dash hints at fighting poll as independent candidate.
➡️Former Tripura CM & Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb visits Odisha; holds meetings with Odisha BJP leaders.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Mohan Hembram resigns from Congress after party withdraws ticket.
➡️BJP announces candidate list for 8 Assembly Seats, BJD announces candidate list for 3 Assembly Seats.
➡️BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to file his nomination for Hinjili segment in Ganjam district on April 30.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.
➡️BJP fields Special Public Prosecutor during 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from Mumbai North Central.
➡️Sikh community members join BJP in Delhi.
➡️YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched party poll manifesto.
➡️Allahabad High Court grants bail to ex-MP Dhananjay Singh.
➡️Archery World Cup (Shanghai): Team India achieves Hat-Trick of Gold Medals. India won 5 medals today in Compound events (including 4 Gold).
➡️Uber Cup 2024: India thrash Canada 4-1 in opening tie.
➡️IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants post 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals.
