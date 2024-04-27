Bhubaneswar sizzles at 44.6 degrees C; Red Alert for Twin City

TNI Bureau: The State Capital City Bhubaneswar sizzled at a temperature of 44.6°C, becoming the hottest place of Odisha by 2:30 PM.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time that temperature crossed the 44 degrees mark in Bhubaneswar this season.

The weather department has issued red alert for the Twin City Cuttack-Bhubaneswar saying server heatwave to prevail in the coming days with the increase of the day time temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

IMD further predicted that the temperature in most parts of the state is expected to be 4 to 6 degrees above the normal temperature, which is why red alert has been issued over several districts.