TNI Morning News Headlines – April 27, 2024

➡️Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department has directed all private medicine stores operating inside the premises of public health institutions to vacate within 15 days.
➡️Heat wave conditions likely to continue for the next 2 days in Odisha.
➡️3 bikers killed in road mishap on NH-55 in Angul.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on Sunday.
➡️2 CRPF personnel including a Sub Inspector killed in attack by armed group in Manipur.
➡️Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Updates: 63% overall polling; Tripura records 79.46% turnout, Manipur 77.32%.
➡️CBI recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali’s Sarberia area during a raid in connection with attack on ED officials.
➡️Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, Goa today.
➡️Ashmita Chalia beat Michelle Li 26-24, 24-22 in first women’s singles match to give India a 1-0 lead against Canada in Uber Cup.
➡️Archery World Cup: Indian men’s compound and mixed team win Gold at the Shanghai World Cup.
➡️US to “move immediately” Patriot missiles to Ukraine in USD 6 bn aid package.
