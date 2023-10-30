Jitendra Mishra’s ‘Baghuni’ selected for NFDC Film Bazaar 2023

TNI Bureau: Internationally acclaimed filmmaker, producer and promoter Jitendra Mishra’s movie ‘Baghuni’ (Dance Like A Tiger) is one of the 20 films selected by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) for the 17th edition of the Film Bazaar to be held in Goa during the International Film Festival of India, 2023.

‘Baghuni’ has been selected for the NFDC Film Bazaar 2023 which is slated to be held at Marriott Resort in Goa from November 20 to 24. ‘Baghuni’ (Dance Like A Tiger) has been produced by London-based, Odisha-born entrepreneur Partha Sarathi Panda under his entity Glocal Films UK Limited along with Jitendra Mishra under his banner Cinema4good Pvt. Ltd.

According to reports, ‘Baghuni’ will be the first ever multinational co-production for any film from Odisha of its kind and shot entirely in different locations of Odisha next year. Cast, crew and technicians from the state will be part of the movie along with several international crews.

Films from ten other countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the US, the UK, Singapore, Germany, France, Poland, Luxembourg and Israel also have been selected for the five-day conclave, during which the filmmakers will pitch their projects to international and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents.