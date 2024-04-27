Balabhadra Majhi brings MCC Violation Allegations against Pandian

TNI Bureau: Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Balabhadra Majhi has brought model code violation allegation against senior Biju Janta Dal (BJD) VK Pandian.

Balabhadra Majhi alleged that Pandian received grievance letters from the people during election campaign in Raighar of Nabarangpur district.

Pandian receiving the grievance letters from people is against the norms, Majhi claimed and warned to take legal route and seek action against the BJD leader.

The saffron party also has objected to the financial assistance of Pandian to a needy woman in Gunpur. After hearing about the plight and sad story of a woman named Roja Kapuli of Katur village, Pandian, who was campaigning for party candidates, walked down the stage and gave her Rs 20,000 cash and assured to provide all possible support and help.

Pandian also instructed the local party leaders to bear the educational expenses of her children and provide clothes to them. Besides, he asked the party men to construct a house for her.

However, this has not gone down well among the BJP leaders who protested it and alleged that the BJD leader has violated the model code of conduct by helping the woman during a political and party programme when the MCC is in force.

On the other hand, VK Pandian or the BJD is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders.