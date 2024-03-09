Jhanak Actress Dolly Sohi dies 24 hours after Sister’s Death

TNI Bureau: In a sad and shocking incident, noted film and television actress Dolly Sohi passed away just 24 hours after her actor-sister’s death.

Dolly who is known for her role in TV serial “Jhanak” breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai at 4 am today after battling cervical cancer.

The actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer six months ago and since then she was undergoing treatment. She even had to leave the serial to focus on her health and treatment. However, she lost the battle of life.

The 48-year-old actress left behind her 14-year-old daughter, Amelia.

Her unfortunately and untimely death came just a day after the death of her sister Amandeep Sohi, who succumbed to jaundice. She was known for her role in ‘Badtameez Dil.’

Their simultaneous deaths have left their family and the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.