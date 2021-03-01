TNI Morning News Headlines – March 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Odisha Assembly Dispensary.

➡️ Morning school classes for students of class 9, 10, 11, and 12 begin in Odisha.

➡️ 3 employees of ‘108’ ambulance- driver, helper and pharmacist detained for abducting patient, relatives in Bhadrak. He took them to Balasore instead of Cuttack.

➡️ New phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Odisha.

➡️ Around 183 private hospitals coming under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Odisha have been authorised for COVID-19 vaccine administration.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,510 new COVID-19 cases, 11,288 discharges and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,96,731 including 1,68,627 active cases, 1,07,86,457 cured cases & 1,57,157 deaths. Till now 1,43,01,266 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,68,58,774 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 28th February. Of these, 6,27,668 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to chair election committee’s meeting today at her residence in Kalighat.

➡️ Delhi: Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha.

➡️ Maharashtra: People arrive at BKC Jumbo COVID19 hospital in Mumbai to get COVID 19 vaccination.

➡️ Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt announces her production house ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’.

➡️ Rupee slumps 29 paise to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Travel to Afghanistan and Qatar.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 114 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.53 million.

➡️ UN Human Rights Office says 18 dead in Myanmar crackdown.

➡️ Registration for vaccination via CoWIN starts at 9 am on March 1.

➡️ US says Saudi crown prince approved Jamal Khashoggi murder but spares him sanctions.

➡️ New York Governor accused of sexual harassment by second Woman.

➡️ UK detects six cases of Brazilian Covid-19 variant.