TNI Evening News Headlines – March 1, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar: Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Lingaraj on Mahashivaratri this year.
➡️ Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra ties the knot with Actress Archita Sahu.
➡️ Acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul ties the knot with her long time boy friend Saroj Kumar Sahu in Jagatsinghpur.
➡️ Tanker truck carrying ammonia gas en route to Visakhapatnam from Paradip overturns near Huma on NH-16.
➡️ Ganjam: Odisha CM inaugurated Jaugadh Festival at famous Ancient Ashoka Major Rock Inscriptions Jaugadh site.
➡️ Orissa High Court grants bail to tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.
➡️ Hindi edition of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal’s book ‘Asustha pruthwi ki prarthana’ released in a function at Raj Bhavan.
India News
➡️ Price of LPG hiked by Rs 25 on Monday; Rs 225 hike in 3 Months.
➡️ No COVID-19 death in West Bengal for first time in nearly a year.
➡️ Maharashtra reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
➡️ India produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold in the world.
➡️ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam
➡️ Centre releases ₹1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to States since October 2020.
➡️ GST collection rises 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in February.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at Kamrup, Assam at 10.33pm today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ CISCE board has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
➡️ SSLC exams will begin from June 21st till July 5th:
➡️ RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam 2021 admit card released.
➡️ Health care workers from the Ivory Coast today got the first vaccine doses shipped from COVAX
➡️ National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged thrashing of an elderly woman by TMC supporters in West Bengal
➡️ BSF adopts new training regime amid ongoing Terrorist influx from Pakistan.
World News
➡️ Over 1 Million Registrations On CoWin For Phase 2 Vaccinations.
➡️ Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed In Corruption Case: Report
➡️ UK Hunts Nationwide For Missing Person With Brazil Covid-19 Strain
➡️ US envoy to visit Kabul, Doha as Taliban calls for troops pullout.
