TNI Evening News Headlines – March 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Lingaraj on Mahashivaratri this year.

➡️ Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra ties the knot with Actress Archita Sahu.

➡️ Acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul ties the knot with her long time boy friend Saroj Kumar Sahu in Jagatsinghpur.

➡️ Tanker truck carrying ammonia gas en route to Visakhapatnam from Paradip overturns near Huma on NH-16.

➡️ Ganjam: Odisha CM inaugurated Jaugadh Festival at famous Ancient Ashoka Major Rock Inscriptions Jaugadh site.

➡️ Orissa High Court grants bail to tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.

➡️ Hindi edition of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal’s book ‘Asustha pruthwi ki prarthana’ released in a function at Raj Bhavan.

India News

➡️ Price of LPG hiked by Rs 25 on Monday; Rs 225 hike in 3 Months.

➡️ No COVID-19 death in West Bengal for first time in nearly a year.

➡️ Maharashtra reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

➡️ India produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold in the world.

➡️ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam

➡️ Centre releases ₹1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to States since October 2020.

➡️ GST collection rises 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in February.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at Kamrup, Assam at 10.33pm today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ CISCE board has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.

➡️ SSLC exams will begin from June 21st till July 5th:

➡️ RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam 2021 admit card released.

➡️ Health care workers from the Ivory Coast today got the first vaccine doses shipped from COVAX

➡️ National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged thrashing of an elderly woman by TMC supporters in West Bengal

➡️ BSF adopts new training regime amid ongoing Terrorist influx from Pakistan.

World News

➡️ Over 1 Million Registrations On CoWin For Phase 2 Vaccinations.

➡️ Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Jailed In Corruption Case: Report

➡️ UK Hunts Nationwide For Missing Person With Brazil Covid-19 Strain

➡️ US envoy to visit Kabul, Doha as Taliban calls for troops pullout.