Oppenheimer Wins big in Oscars 2024; Chek full list of Winners

TNI Bureau: Christopher Nolan’s biopic drama Oppenheimer won big in the Hollywood’s biggest night held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

Oppenheimer, which had 13 nominations in the Oscars 2024, clinched the highest number of awards as it got seven awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.

Other big winners of the 96th Academy Awards was the “Poor Things” as it got the prestigious awards for hair and makeup, production design and costume design.

Here’s the full list of Oscars 2024 winners: