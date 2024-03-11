Oppenheimer Wins big in Oscars 2024; Chek full list of Winners

TNI Bureau: Christopher Nolan’s biopic drama Oppenheimer won big in the Hollywood’s biggest night held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.
Oppenheimer, which had 13 nominations in the Oscars 2024, clinched the highest number of awards as it got seven awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.
Other big winners of the 96th Academy Awards was the “Poor Things” as it got the prestigious awards for hair and makeup, production design and costume design.
Here’s the full list of Oscars 2024 winners:
- Best picture: “Oppenheimer”
- Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Best actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things.”
- Best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
- Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Best original screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Best adapted screenplay: Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”
- Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”
- Best animated short: “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono”
- Best international feature: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
- Best documentary feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”
- Best documentary short: “The Last Repair Shop”
- Best live action short: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
- Best score: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
- Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
- Best sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”
- Best production design: James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”
- Best cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
- Best makeup and hairstyling: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”
- Best costume design: Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”
- Best editing: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
- Best visual effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”
