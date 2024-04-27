‘Arrest Mamata, declare TMC a terror outfit’, demands Suvendu Adhikari

TNI Bureau: West Bengal leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and declare Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a terrorist organisation.”

Adhikari demanded Mamata’s arrest and declaration of TMC as terrorist organisation after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team seized several arms and ammunition, including foreign-made revolvers, from suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s premises in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan is the main accused in the Sandeshkhali violence.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Adhikari said, “All the weapons found in Sandeshkhali are foreign. Explosives like RDX are used in horrific anti-national activities. All these weapons are used by international terrorists. I demand to declare Trinamool Congress as a terrorist organisation… This state is a paradise. People who watched the trailer on the incident in Khadikul, Egra, today watched the movie amid the recovery of RDX and deadly weapons in Sandeshkhali. Mamata Banerjee is fully responsible for this incident. I demand to arrest Mamata Banerjee and declare Trinamool Congress as a terrorist organisation.”

As part of its probe against Shahjahan in connection with a January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob allegedly instigated by him, the CBI team carried out searches at two of his premises yesterday and reportedly seized three foreign-made revolvers, one foreign-made pistol, one Indian revolver, one Colt official issue police revolver, one country-made pistol, 120 nine mm bullets, 50 cartridges of .45 calibre, 50 cartridges of .380, and eight cartridges of .32.

Meanwhile, the TMC moved the Election Commission alleging that BJP government conspired with CBI, NSG to plant weapons in Sandeshkhali on poll day. “In West Bengal, the electorate was scheduled to vote in three Parliamentary Constituencies, which are, Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat. While elections were going on, the CBI deliberately carried out an unscrupulous raid at an empty location in Sandeshkhali. Media reports suggest that the CBI called in additional forces including the bomb squad of the National Security Guard (NSG). It has also been reported that arms and ammunition have been recovered from a house during such raids,” read the letter by TMC addressed to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, with a copy to Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India.