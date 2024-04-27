JP Nadda’s Odisha Visit on April 28: Complete Schedule

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow and address a public meeting at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

As per his schedule, Nadda will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 4:30 PM and then will take a special aircraft to Rangeilunda Airstrip and address a public meeting at Ambapua at 5:30 PM.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Thousands of workers along with their party leaders mostly from the Western and Southern parts of the State will attend the meeting, Mohanty informed.

Later, at 6:45 PM, the BJP national president will hold a meeting with part leaders and activists of Berhampur, Aska, Nabarangpur, Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies. He will stay in Brahmapur at night and will return to Delhi on Monday morning.