Koraput Footballers find 2 Heroes – A Cop & Actor Sabyasachi

TNI Bureau: ‘Reel to Real’ Hero Sabyasachi Mishra has yet another true Lockdown story to tell. And, he chose the occasion of Friendship Day’ to share the saga of 3 stranded Footballers from Koraput.

Three Footballers from Koraput, Raju Harijan, Sujit Sethia and Santosh Phillip had come to Bhubaneswar with a dream to get more exposure and get into the National team someday. They had hopes and aspirations, but Coronavirus Crisis killed everything.

The young footballers were left stranded during the Lockdown. They had no option but to work as Security Guards to earn a living at an Apartment near Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar. However, they were not paid for the service they rendered. They had to leave the job and struggled.

However, they found a Hero! Police constable Chittaranjan Mishra (OSAP 7th Battalion) noticed them and came to know about their plight while doing the COVID Lockdown duty at Jayadev Vihar. The Corona Warrior showed humanity and provided them regular food from his home for several days.

Later, Chittaranjan contacted another Hero, Actor Sabysachi Mishra via Social Media, seeking safe return of these footballers to their hometown. And, Sabyasachi did not waste time to make sure that they were back in Koraput. He has also promised to help them pursue their dreams related to football after the Corona crisis is over.

The News Insight salute Constable Chittaranjan Mishra and Actor Sabyasachi Mishra for their noble humanitarian gesture!