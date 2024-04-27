Sura Routray launches Double Sankha Campaign in Jatni

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in Odisha politics, expelled Congress MLA Sura Routray has launched the ‘Double Sankha campaign for his younger son and his ex-rival.

The Jatni MLA launched the Double Sankha campaign for BJD’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Manmath Routray, who is his younger son, and Jatni MLA candidate Bibhuti Balbantray, who is his former rival.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In a video which is doing now rounds, the veteran leader can be seen asking the people of his constituency to take oath to cast votes in favour of Manmath Routray and Bibhuti Balbantray.

It is to be noted here that Congress has suspended the six-time MLA for his anti-party activities after he was found seeking votes for his younger son, fielded by BJD from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

On the other hand, Congress has given ticket to his elder son Sidharth Routray to contest the assembly election from Nimapada segment.