Samir Dash likely to contest as Independent from Nimapada

TNI Bureau: Nimapada MLA Samir Ranjan Dash likely to contest the upcoming assembly election as an independent candidate after being denied ticket by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Dillip Nayak has been fielded by the State ruling party this time instead of Dash. However, the supporters have been opposing his candidature and have given April 30 as the deadline for the party to reconsider his case.

The supporters of Dash including BJD president of Nimapada block Ashok Sahu, Jibnananda Mohapatra, party’s panchayat presidents of 46 panchayats from Nimapada and Gop blocks and 11 ward unit presidents of Nimapada NAC held a meeting on Friday.

They have warned to resign from the party en masse if the party does not announce him as a candidate by April 30.

The former Odisha Minister also showed his strength by holding a huge meeting with his supporters and follows recently.