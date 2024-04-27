New BJP List: Arindam from Salepur; Jagadev from Khordha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the list of candidates for eight more Assembly Constituencies for the upcoming elections in Odisha.

While the party has fielded actor turned politician Arindam Roy for the Salipur Assembly seat, Prasanta Kumar Jagadev has been fielded from the Khordha Assembly seat.

Out of the total 147 Assembly constituencies, BJP has earlier announced its list of 131 candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Polls 2024.

The Odisha Assembly elections will be conducted in four phases beginning on May 13, then on May 20, on May 25, and June 1.

Full list of BJP Candidates for Assembly Seats in Odisha:

1. Khordha: Prasanta Kumar Jagadev

2. Salipur: Arindam Roy

3. Telkoi: Fakir Mohan Naik

4. Champua: Murali Manohar Sharma

5. Basta: Rabindra Andia

6. Basudevpur: Banikalyan Mohanty

7. Hindol: Seemarani Nayak

8. Kendrapara: Geetanjali Sethi