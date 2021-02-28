Ollywood Actors Sabyasachi and Archita to tie the knot Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: The famous Ollywood couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu will tie the knot in Rajasthan tomorrow.

The wedding will take place at the Neemrana Fort Palace on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rajasthan.

Sabyasachi (35), has been in the limelight recently for his helping hand to students and migrant workers during Corona Pandemic lockdown.

Sabyasachi, who had married Seema in 2008, got divorced in 2015. He was dating Archita for long. They worked together in various films and are considered as the most successful couple in Odia film industry.

While sharing the news on Social Media Platforms, Sabyasachi and Archita said, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and our families, it gives us immense happiness in sharing that our wedding is happening tomorrow. You all are integral part of our family. You have always showered your love during our good and bad times. How can we forget you on our big day! To start this new journey of togetherness, we will need your good wishes and blessings”.