BJD fields Goutam Buddha Das from Bhograi Assembly Seat

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday released the eighth list of 3 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party fielded journalist-turned-politician Goutambuddha Das from Bhograi assembly seat. Rajendra Sahoo has been fielded from Khordha Assembly segments.

With today’s announcement, 144 out of 147 candidates have been announced so far.

8th List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Bhograi: Goutambuddha Das

2. Begunia: Pradeep Sahoo

3. Khordha: Rajendra Sahoo