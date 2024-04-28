100-Word Insight: PM Modi invokes ‘Odia Asmita’ to target BJD

It’s no longer Naveen Patnaik or Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The central BJP leaders have now trained their guns at VK Pandian, invoking ‘Odia Asmita’ and ‘Odia Pride’.

It started with Amit Shah and then JP Nadda and Biplab Deb. But, PM Narendra Modi targeting the ruling party on this issue, is not a good sign for BJD.

Modi’s clear message that change is imminent in Odisha, as Odia Asmita and Odia Language are in danger, has raised the political pitch in the state. Can BJD defend VK Pandian against this unprecedented onslaught and hit back? Let’s wait and watch.