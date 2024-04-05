100-Word Insight: Age Not A Barrier in Power Quest

He was elected to Odisha Assembly from Berhampur consecutively in 1995, 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014. But, his hunger for power is not yet over even at the age of 81.

BJD top brass ignored the claims of many other aspirants, to field Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik from Berhampur, a move which has not gone well with the common people, who wanted a young and energetic face to take things forward.

People wonder why this Octogenarian is adamant on entering the electoral battle instead of paving the way for youngsters or other experienced persons. Will Berhampur accept him again?