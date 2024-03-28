100-Word Insight: Ranjita gets Coveted Seat

Her father worked hard for the party for decades and has been loyal to the core. Hara Sahu never revolted despite being snubbed and humiliated within the party by some vested interests.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His daughter Ranjita Sahu, a young entrepreneur got the nod for the prestigious Aska Lok Sabha seat, which was once represented by legendary Biju Patnaik. This is the seat where Naveen Patnaik started his political journey, which continued unabated.

Ranjita has to carry toward a strong legacy in Aska Parliamentary seat. Winning may not be difficult, but living up to the people’s expectations, will remain a big challenge.