BJD Woman Leader held with Cash on Boudh-Nayagarh Border

TNI Bureau: Apoorba Aparoopa, a senior functionary of State BCJD, has been detained on Nayagarh-Boudh border, as Rs 10 lakh was seized from a car where she was travelling. Along with Apoorba, another woman and the driver of the car, were also detained.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apoorba Aparoopa, a BJD Panelist with close contact with the power centre, was seen in the video at the Purnakatak Police Station. She originally belongs to Salipur area and has been very active in politics in the recent months.

Police are investigating the origin of the cash and its destination. Further details are awaited.