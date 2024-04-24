100-Word Insight: Bastar Polls Over; Chhattisgarh BJP eyes Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP announces Candidates for 112 Assembly Seats in Odisha; Check Full List

With Lok Sabha elections in Bastar region coming to an end on April 19, the Chhattisgarh BJP has started deploying massive resources in Odisha districts that share border with their state. Kondagaon MLA Lata Usendi, who is also election co-incharge of Odisha BJP, is going to play a key role.

Chhattisgarh BJP is all set to provide manpower as well as financial back up to Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Lok Sahha constituencies immediately and a few others in Western Odisha after April 26.

The Chhattisgarh factor could determine the fate of some Lok Sabha seats as well as many assembly seats.

