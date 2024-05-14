1st Phase Polling in Odisha: 2019 vs 2024

TNI Bureau: The first phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha was held yesterday in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 Assembly segments under them. Apart from a few stray incidents of violence, the election was held smoothly and peacefully.

As per the data of the Election Commission of Indian (ECI), the approximate voter turnout in Odisha was 73.97 per cent. However, the percentage is likely to rise further as the data from some more polling stations is yet to be received and added, the poll panel said.

The highest voter turnout of 80.22% was recorded in Nabarangpur while Berhampur recorded the lowest turnout of 63.34.

Here’s comparison between the voter turnout recorded in 2019 and 2024:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• In 2024, Berhampur recorded a voter turnout 63.34% while it was 65.89% in 2019.

• In Kalahandi, the voter turnout in 2024 was 74. 71% in comparison to 76.24 % in 2019.

• Koraput also recorded a voter turnout of 76.98% in 2024 while it was 75.3% in 2019.

• The voter turnout in Nabarangpur in 2024 was 80.22% while in 2019 it was 79.38%.