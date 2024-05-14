TNI Morning News Headlines – May 14, 2024

➡️Elections 2024: Odisha registered 73.97% voter turnout in its first phase.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Amit Shah to hold mega roadshow in Cuttack on May 15.
➡️BJP changes its Soro Assembly candidate Rajendra Das; nominates Parshuram Dhada for the Soro Assembly seat in Balasore district.
➡️BJP Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Panigrahi shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for further treatment. Panigrahi sustained injuries in a clash with an Independent candidate from Berhampur Assembly seat Shibashankar Das (Pintu).
➡️Death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai has risen to 14. Rescue work continues in Ghatkopar where a 100-foot-tall billboard fell at a petrol pump. Many two wheelers were taking shelter from rains in the petrol pump.
➡️Veteran BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at AIIMS Delhi yesterday. He was 72.
➡️3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
➡️52.49% voter turnout recorded in 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra till 5 pm.
➡️Patanjali misleading advertisements: Supreme Court exempts Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna from personal appearance in the case.
➡️Bengal ‘coal scam’: Key accused Anup Majhi surrenders before court in Asansol.
➡️Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests sixth accused from Haryana.
➡️Sensex climbs 225.92 points to 73,002.05 in early trade; Nifty up 78.65 points to 22,182.70.
➡️Rupee opens on flat note at 83.51 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Britain’s King Charles officially handed over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.
➡️US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes surprise Ukraine visit, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
