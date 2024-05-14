PM Modi files Nomination from Varanasi

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is the third time that Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi and aims at a larger victory margin compared to his previous two wins in 2014 and 2019.

As per the schedule, Varanasi will go to polls on June 1, the final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate his four proposers were Pandit Gyaneshwar Shastri, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar.

Before filing his nomination, Modi did ‘Ganga Pujan’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat and then boarded the cruise ship to NaMo Ghat. Then he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J. P. Nadda, presidents of various NDA members, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha were among others who were present on the occasion.