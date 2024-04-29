ECI issues Notification for Third Phase Election in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued notification for the third phase elections in Odisha on Monday.

The poll panel issued the notification for the third election in Odisha which will be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly seats under them.

As per the notification, the candidates can file their nomination papers till May 6 and the nomination papers will be verified on May 7.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations on or before May 9, following which the final list of the candidates will be released.

As per the data of the Election Commission of India, as many as 94,41,797 voters including 46,14,134 females will exercise their franchise in these six Lok Shabha seats on May 25.