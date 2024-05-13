TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 64.81% voter turnout in 4 Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies that went to polls today in the first phase. The polling percentage may increase when the final data is compiled.
Out of 4 Lok Sabha segments, Nabarangpur has recorded 68.74% polling percentage uwhile Kalahandi recorded 68.50% voter turnout. Koraput witnessed a voter turnout of 61.43%. Berhampur reported the lowest polling percentage of 60.26%.
Among the assembly segments, Nabarangpur recorded 73.44% while Khariar and Dabugam reported 72.57% and 71.30% respectively. Mohana recorded 71.20% polling. Junagarh (70.45%), Narla (70.43%), Dharmagarh (70.06%) too recorded good voter turnout so far. Berhampur recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.90%. Chhatrapur too reported 54.65% voter turnout.
