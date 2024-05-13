TNI Evening News Headlines – May 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting Updates: 4 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Odisha in the first phase polls record 62.96% voter turnout till 5 PM. Kalahandi 67.07%, Nabarangpur 65.07%, Koraput 61.43% and Berhampur – 58%.
➡️5 Polling Officials suspended in Odisha, 2 arrested for their dereliction of duty during polling.
➡️Polling parties return from remote areas in Odisha during voting in first phase polls.
➡️MLA candidate of BJP form Jharigam Assembly constituency Narasingh Bhatra was assaulted during the first phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
➡️Non-Bailable Warrant issued by JMFC (MP, MLA) Court against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will come Odisha on different dates.
➡️CBSE Board Exam Results: Over 93% clear Class 10, pass percentage at 87.98 in Class 12.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Polling: 62.31% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm.
➡️Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister after his arrest in a money laundering case.
➡️JD(S) MLA H D Revanna granted bail by court in kidnap case.
➡️Maharashtra: 54 people injured and over 100 feared trapped after a hoarding fell at the Police Ground Petrol Pump, Ghatkopar East. Mumbai witnessed high power storms, rain and dust gusty winds.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.52 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex rises 111.66 pts to settle at 72,776.13; Nifty gains 48.85 pts to close at 22,104.05.
➡️Government of India has provided budget support of USD 50 million to the Maldives.
➡️India, Iran sign long term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port operation.
