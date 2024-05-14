14 Dead, 74 Injured as Hoarding Collapses in Mumbai

TNI Bureau: At least 14 people were killed while over 74 others were injured after a huge hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area yesterday.

A 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump in Ghatkopar owning to a strong dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed the area yesterday.

Soon, a rescue team including officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals among whom 31 people were discharged following their treatment while 35 are still undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi Hospital.

According to a BMC official, the condition of one of the injured is critical.

Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated by the police, who assured to take stringent action against people who would be found guilty.