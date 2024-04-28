JP Nadda in Berhampur; calls for Change in Odisha 

TNI Bureau: BJP National President JP Nadda called for a change in Odisha during the upcoming election while addressing the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Ambapua in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganajam district today.

Like Union Minister Amit Shah, Nadda also targeted the state government saying that the people of Odisha have been deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as the State government did not implement it and such a government should not exist. The government should be changed, he appealed.

Despite the opposition party has formed the government; Prime Minister Modi has given the maximum grants to Odisha, said the saffron leader adding that railway budget for the State has been increased by 12 times and 25 railway stations are under construction at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

Nadda further said that there should be a BJP government here to bring development of Modi to the people. He said the people to remember what was the condition of India 10 years ago. India has changed since Modi became the Prime Minister. The country is leading on the path of developed and this this election is all about taking Odisha forward in the path of development, he said.

Nadda further said that Modi has linked India’s politics with developmentalism which is why the country is ranked 5th in world’s GDP rankings and within two years, India will become the third largest economic power.

“Over 3.20 Core people of Odisha are getting free ration and even money is directly transferred to the accounts of 11.78 Crore farmers. In the last 5 years, 4 crore pucca houses have been constructed while over 10.74 Core families are getting the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. But unfortunately, the people of Odisha are left out of it,” the BJP national president said.

Taking a jibe at the state government, he asked “Is there no leader in Odisha to lead Odisha? Beware; attempts are being made to bring outsiders to rule the State. Here corruption of leaders and officers is going on. There is no need for a government which is mired in chit fund corruption and this government needs to be changed as soon as possible.”

Party’s national vice president Baijayant Panda and State President Manmohan Samal were among others who attended the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh.