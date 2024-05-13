5 Polling Officials suspended in Odisha, Two arrested

TNI Bureau: In its bid to ensure free and fair election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launches crackdown on Polling Officials in Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency and suspended five of them and ordered arrest of two of them for dereliction of their duty today.

Informing about the development, Odisha Chief Election Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that the Ganjam Collector has been directed to arrest and suspend two presiding officer for negligence in election work.

Action taken against presiding officers of booths 27 and 163 for dereliction of duty, he said adding that suspension of presiding officer of Gopalpur booth no- 193 also has been ordered.

Earlier too, the CEO had suspended Tejansu Shah, who was engaged in a polling booth in Narla Aassembly constituency of Kalahandi district for negligence in election work. Similarly, a polling officer of Ganjam district was also suspended for the same.