BJP urges Polling Officials to maintain Neutrality

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the polling officials to maintain neutrality during the election being held in the State.

Party’s former state president and member of the national working committee, Samir Mohanty said that there was enthusiasm among the voters during the first phase election held in four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly seats under them, which is why the approximate voter turnout in the State was 73.97 per cent.

The saffron leader also thanked all the voters who participated in the first phase election. The voting percentage clearly shows there Modi wave in Odisha, said Mohanty adding that BJP always has been demanding electoral reforms.

In a fist time in Odisha, the Election Commission directed the concerned officials to take action against officials involved in illegal activities by webcasting the current general elections. The Election Commission has ordered the suspension and arrest of the presiding and polling officers in Gopalpur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti and Narla constituencies who were involved in illegal activities, Mohanty said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The saffron leader also alleged that some Odisha government officials are involved in illegal activities to influence the elections. “So my humble request is not to disturb the election process. It is our duty to maintain silence during the great festival of elections,” he said.

Mohanty said, “The officials in charge of election management should not be under any pressure for their own benefit or to please their officials. Let us join in this great festival of democracy by maintaining neutrality.”

BJP also demanded to provide the political agents with 17C Forms, EVM machine data such as how many votes were cast, how many ballots were left, EVM’s control unit, COV ballots units. Mohanty said that strict action should be taken against the presiding officer who does not submit the 17C Form.

State General Secretary Jatin Mohanty, State Spokesperson Dilip Mallick, State Media Coordinator Sujit Kumar Das, State Election Cell Coordinator Jayant Jena were present in this press conference.