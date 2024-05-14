Demise of Sushil Modi: End of an Era

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Monday evening. He was 72.

The veteran leader, who was battling with cancer, was admitted in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for the last one month.

Modi was once BJP’s best-known face in Bihar. However, had opted out of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections following his health condition.”I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” his post of April 3 read.

He had a massive support of the people and party over three decades and had served as the Deputy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over 11 years between 2005 and 2020, in two stints.

Meanwhile, politicians cutting party line mourned his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda were among many others who mourned his death.

पार्टी में अपने मूल्यवान सहयोगी और दशकों से मेरे मित्र रहे सुशील मोदी जी के असामयिक निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। बिहार में भाजपा के उत्थान और उसकी सफलताओं के पीछे उनका अमूल्य योगदान रहा है। आपातकाल का पुरजोर विरोध करते हुए, उन्होंने छात्र राजनीति से अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई थी। वे… pic.twitter.com/160Bfbt72n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2024

“I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti,’ read a rough translation of the post by Mr Shah.

“The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is extremely sad. From the Vidhyarthi Parishad till now, we have worked together for the organization for a long time. Sushil Modi ji’s entire life was dedicated to Bihar. Sushil Modi ji’s efforts have been very helpful in bringing Bihar out of jungle raj and putting it on the path of development. His absence is an irreparable loss for countless workers,” read the post by BJP chief JP Nadda.

“His work for the development of Bihar will always be remembered,” posted Rajnath Singh.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader,” posted Tejashwi Yadav.

Modi, who began his political career as a student activist at Patna University, became the general-secretary of the Patna University Students’ Union in 1973 while Lalu Prasad was the president of the union.

He became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from Patna Central constituency and was made the chief whip of the BJP legislature party and served as leader of the opposition in the state assembly between 1996 and 2004.

He won the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur and served as the deputy CM of Bihar twice, from 2005 to 2013, and again from 2017 to 2020. He was also the member of Rajya Sabha since December 7, 2020.

Besides, Modi was appointed the Chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers for the Implementation of Goods and Service Tax in July 2011.