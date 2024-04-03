100-Word Insight: Upasna takes Brahmagiri by Storm

A day after getting the BJP nod from Brahmagiri, Upasna Mohapatra took blessings of Lord Jagannatha in Puri and then visited Alarnath Temple and many other places including her ancestral village Gadarodang.

Thousands of people gathered across Brahmagiri to welcome Upasna and extend their support.

Upasna is making her electoral debut at 26 and carries the rich legacy of her father and unconditional support from husband.

“I will give a fight of lifetime. Entire Odisha will watch the battle of Brahmagiri”, she roared. “I consider my opponent a tourist while I am the daughter of the soil”, added Upasna Mohapatra.