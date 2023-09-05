100-Word Insight: No Early polls in Odisha before March 2024

Contrary to the speculations and political buzz, Odisha is not going to early elections in 2023. Elections for the state assembly will be held in March 2024.

If we believe the sources, Odisha was fully prepared and worked hard to ensure early polls. But, it failed to get the nod from the Centre.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It won’t be easy for BJD to retain its seat share if elections are held in March 2024. Both BJP and Congress are going aggressive to halt its victory march.

The Political Intelligence Network (PiN) believes it won’t be a cakewalk for the ruling party in 2024.