TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2024

➡️BJP National President JP Nadda begins roadshow in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Poll violence in Odisha: 1 BJP worker killed in an alleged attack by BJD workers at Srikrushnasaranapur in Khalllikote in Ganjam dist.
➡️IndiGo airline resumes Jharsuguda-Delhi flight service on Wednesday.
➡️Former Satyabadi MLA and BJP spokesperson Ramaranjan Baliarsingh resigns from the primary membership of the party.
➡️Former Brajarajnagar MLA Radharani Panda has joined BJD after quitting BJP.
➡️India’s unemployment rate declines in Jan-March quarter: National Statistical Office.
➡️12 Bihar Police personnel injured as bus overturns in Muzaffarpur district.
➡️Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gets rolling; Government of India issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants.
➡️Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother and erstwhile ‘Rajmata’ of Gwalior Royal Family Madhvi Raje Scindia passes away.
➡️India’s football icon Sunil Chhetri announces retirement, to play his last match for India against Kuwait on June 6.
➡️Pakistan’s government completes preparations for Imran Khan’s virtual appearance in Supreme Court today.
➡️Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico shot multiple times in assassination attempt. Doctors are fighting for the life of Prime Minister.
➡️The shooter of prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico stated that he ‘disagreed with government policies’.
