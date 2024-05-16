Modi to hold Road Show in Puri after Jagannatha Darshan

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow in Puri City on May 20, the day of second phase election in five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats of Odisha.

As per his schedule, Patnaik will reach the Puri at 7 AM and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the 12th century shrine following which he will hold the roadshow in the pilgrim city.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Puri Lok Sabha seat and the seven Assembly seats – Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur, and Nayagarh, under it will go to polls in the third phase in the state on May 25.

It is to be noted here that this will be Modi’s third visit to the state and second roadshow in a span of two weeks. Earlier on May 10, he had held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 with an aim to woo the voters of the State Capital City. A huge crowd had turned up to greet the Prime Minister.