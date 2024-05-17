Swati Maliwal seeks to expose “Political Hitman”

TNI Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal sought police help to expose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his close aide Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted her.

Calling Kejriwal as “Political Hitman,” Swati Maliwal said that he makes efforts to save save himself but one day the truth will come out in front of the world. “Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” she wrote in her X handle.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं। अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

Swati Maliwal wrote the above after a 52-second mobile phone video, where Maliwal can be heard arguing with the security personnel at Kejriwal’s house went viral on social media. In the video she can be heard arguing with the security personnel when they were asking her to leave but she is insisting on not leaving till the police comes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In her another post she had earlier said, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.”

मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement before the Tis Hazari court in Delhi in connection with the alleged assault on her by Bibhav Kumar.

It is to be noted here that based on her complaint against Bibhav Kumar of allegedly slapping her and punching on her abdomen without any provocation, Delhi Police has lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.