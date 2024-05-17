Odisha BJP expels Bijoy Mohapatra, Bulu Pradhan for ‘Anti-Party’ activities

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled former Minister and veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra, senior leader Sarada Pradhan (Bulu) and State Vice-President of BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick from the party for anti-party activities and indiscipline.

In a statement issued by the State unit of BJP, the members were expelled on the order of State President Manmohan Samal for anti-party activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arabinda Mohapatra, son of BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra is contesting Patkura Assembly constituency on BJD ticket. It’s reported that Bijoy has been campaigning for his son against the BJP candidate.

Similarly, Sarada Pradhan is contesting as an independent candidate from Mahanga assembly seat against the party candidate while Rakesh Mallick is contesting as an independent candidate from Soro assembly constituency.