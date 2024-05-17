Naveen Patnaik’s Message to Odisha Voters during Roadshow

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik yesterday held a mega road show in Bhubaneswar last night and sought votes for the party candidates.

Patnaik began his roadshow from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square and sought votes for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar Central (madhya) MLA candidate Ananta Narayan Jena.

During his roadshow Patnaik halted at different places and addressed the residents of the State Capital City. During his address, he highlighted number of welfare schemes of his government.

The BJD supremo also promised to provide free electricity saying that from the month of July electricity bills will not be issued against the people who use less than 100 units of electricity. This would be the first Bill which he will sign soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the State for sixth time on June 9, he added.

Patnaik also promised to include all the people coming under the middle class categories and the government employees in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).