PM Modi will visit Odisha on May 19: Manmohan Samal

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 19, informs State BJP chief Manmohan Samal while speaking to the media persons today.

According to Samal, the Prime Minister will hold a review meeting with party workers at the State BJP office on May 19 and the next day i.e on May 20 he will visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before holding a roadshow in the Pilgrim City. Coincidentally, May 20 is the date of the second phase election in Odisha.

After his roadshow in Puri, Modi will also address political rallies in Angul and Cuttack and seek votes for the party candidates, informs the State BJP president.