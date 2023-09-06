Uttar Pradesh: Teen Succumbs to Rabies After Hiding Dog Bite from Parents for Over a Month

Ghaziabad (Delhi NCR)-TNI Bureau: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Ghaziabad, a 14-year-old boy lost his life to rabies, all because he had concealed a dog bite from his parents for over a month. The boy reportedly fell victim to a stray dog bite in his neighborhood, where a woman had been caring for several stray dogs.

The unfortunate incident took place approximately 1.5 months ago when the teen was bitten by one of the dogs under the woman’s care. Fearing the consequences, he decided not to disclose the incident to his family. It wasn’t until four days later that the symptoms of rabies began to manifest.

The teen boy’s grandfather, explained that the teenager developed an irrational fear of wind and water, leading him to live in perpetual darkness. He exhibited signs of extreme distress, including loud outbursts.

यह दृश्य बेहद दर्दनाक है, किसी भी पिता के लिए इससे ज्यादा कष्टकारक कुछ नहीं हो सकता. एक पिता की गोद में उसका पुत्र तड़प-तड़प कर जान दे देता है. पिता बेचारा रोने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कर पाता. डॉक्टरों ने बच्चे का इलाज करने से मना कर दिया था. क़रीब एक माह पूर्व बच्चे को कुत्ते ने काट… pic.twitter.com/i5BDiMMNL5 — Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) September 5, 2023

Desperate to save their son, the Boys’s family embarked on a challenging journey seeking medical assistance. They took him to various hospitals in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and even Delhi’s prestigious AIIMS. Their determination led them to Bulandshahr, where they hoped to find the treatment as the teen desperately needed.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tragically, the teen boy’s life was cut short during the return journey from Bulandshahr. He was in the company of his father, when he succumbed to the devastating effects of rabies.

In the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, the boy’s family has called for action. They have urged local authorities and the administration to take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

STORY | Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents out of fear READ: https://t.co/Ialssrekma VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/4VGnf1t4Y2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has already taken some steps in response to the incident. They issued a notice to the woman responsible for caring for the stray dogs, highlighting the unauthorized manner in which she kept the animals and their constant barking. The notice has sought information about the registration and vaccination status of these dogs, emphasizing that pet dogs must be registered and vaccinated under the municipal guidelines.

The woman has been given three days to provide the necessary details; failure to comply may result in a fine of Rs 5,000.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil has stated that a complaint has been lodged, and action will be taken against the owner of the dog responsible for the boy’s tragic death.