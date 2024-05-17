TNI Morning News Headlines – May 17, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Delhi bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers collides with tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport; all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe.
➡️Pre-poll violence in Ganjam: EC orders deployment of 2,000 central forces personnel in Odisha’s Ganjam for smooth polls on May 20.
➡️Date from which Regularization is granted is decided by Employer, Employee can’t claim it without any basis: Orrisa High Court.
➡️Nomination of Congress’ Niali MLA candidate rejected as name not in voters list.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Bomb hurled in front of BJD office in Nayapalli. There is no causality reported.
➡️Gas leak in prawn factory: Minor girls rescued while being taken away from hospital in Balasore.
➡️Pre-poll violence in Bolangir: 2 BJP workers were allegedly kidnapped and beaten up before being released on Thursday; admitted to hospital.
➡️Delhi bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers collides with tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport; all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe.
➡️In view of the huge crowd of pilgrims in the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has extended the ban on VIP darshan till May 31.
Related Posts

Key Political Developments in Odisha Today – May 16,…

Central Forces to be Deployed in Ganjam District for May 20…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️11 killed, several injured in separate lightning strike incidents in West Bengal’s Malda.
➡️Swati Maliwal case: Delhi Police may visit CM’s house, record statements.
➡️PM Modi to hold public rally in Maharashtra today.
➡️Rs 1 crore cash, kilo of Gold seized from absconding cop’s house in Maharashtra’s Beed district.
➡️Four militants belonging to different outfits arrested in Manipur.
➡️Nifty-Sensex slides in early trade, market opens slow.
➡️Sensex declines 185.42 points to 73,478.30 in early trade; Nifty dips 50.35 points to 22,353.50.
➡️UN has increased its growth projection for India’s economy to 6.9% from an earlier forecast of 6;
remains world’s fastest-growing large economy.
➡️Brazilian para-athlete Yeltsin Jacques breaks Men’s 5,000m T11 world record.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.