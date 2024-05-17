TNI Morning News Headlines – May 17, 2024

➡️Pre-poll violence in Ganjam: EC orders deployment of 2,000 central forces personnel in Odisha’s Ganjam for smooth polls on May 20.
➡️Date from which Regularization is granted is decided by Employer, Employee can’t claim it without any basis: Orrisa High Court.
➡️Nomination of Congress’ Niali MLA candidate rejected as name not in voters list.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Bomb hurled in front of BJD office in Nayapalli. There is no causality reported.
➡️Gas leak in prawn factory: Minor girls rescued while being taken away from hospital in Balasore.
➡️Pre-poll violence in Bolangir: 2 BJP workers were allegedly kidnapped and beaten up before being released on Thursday; admitted to hospital.
➡️Delhi bound Air India flight, carrying around 180 passengers collides with tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport; all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe.
➡️In view of the huge crowd of pilgrims in the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has extended the ban on VIP darshan till May 31.
➡️11 killed, several injured in separate lightning strike incidents in West Bengal’s Malda.
➡️Swati Maliwal case: Delhi Police may visit CM’s house, record statements.
➡️PM Modi to hold public rally in Maharashtra today.
➡️Rs 1 crore cash, kilo of Gold seized from absconding cop’s house in Maharashtra’s Beed district.
➡️Four militants belonging to different outfits arrested in Manipur.
➡️Nifty-Sensex slides in early trade, market opens slow.
➡️Sensex declines 185.42 points to 73,478.30 in early trade; Nifty dips 50.35 points to 22,353.50.
➡️UN has increased its growth projection for India’s economy to 6.9% from an earlier forecast of 6;
remains world’s fastest-growing large economy.
➡️Brazilian para-athlete Yeltsin Jacques breaks Men’s 5,000m T11 world record.
