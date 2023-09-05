TNI Evening News Headlines – September 05, 2023

➡️ 572 dedicated educators (542 from OAVs & 30 from OMAVs) have just been appointed by the Department of School and Mass Education in Odisha.
➡️ 2 Teachers from Odisha – Subash Chandra Rout, a retired Headmaster from Jagatsinghpur district and Sashi Sekhar Karsharma, a Headmaster from Bhadrak district received National Teachers’ Award-2023 today.
➡️ Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.
➡️ 2 Maoists killed in encounter in bordering areas of Malkangiri.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu confers National Teachers’ Awards 2023 to 75 teachers on the occasion of National Teachers Day.
➡️ Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases 3D ‘anaglyph’ images of moon’s surface.
➡️ Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9th in the name of President of Bharat for the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi.
➡️ A hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police in Reasi district.
➡️ India’s Sun Mission Aditya-L1 successfully performs second earth-bound manoeuvre.
➡️ Bharat Mandapam all decked up to host G20 Summit in September 2023.
➡️ 11 people died in past 15 days in Karnataka due to human-animal conflict.
➡️ Rohit Sharma to lead 15-member Indian team in ICC World Cup 2023 squad while Hardik Pandya has been named as Vice-Captain.
➡️ Rupee falls 34 paise to close at 83.05 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex climbs 152.12 points to settle at 65,780.26; Nifty gains 46.10 points to 19,574.90.
