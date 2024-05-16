Key Political Developments in Odisha Today – May 16, 2024

TNI Bureau: With the date for the second phase election in Odisha getting closer, the three major political parties of the State – BJP, BJD and Congress- are not leaving any stones unturned to win the hearts of the voters by addressing public meetings, holding roads and giving promises.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik held a mega road show from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square and sought votes for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar Central (madhya) MLA candidate Ananta Narayan Jena.

Likewise, BJP national president JP Nadda also held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from Mausima temple to Lingaraj temple and sought votes for party’s MP candidate Aaparajita Sarangi and MLA Candidate from Ekamra Constituency Babu Singh. Before holding the roadshow, the BJP veteran offered prayers at Lingaraj temple. Later, he addressed public meetings in Padampur in Bargarh district and Sundargarh.

Nadda invoked Odia Asmita to target VK Pandian and reiterated that only an Odia or Odisha-born leader will lead the state in future.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed public meetings at Brajarajnagar, Bonai and Attabira, Jatani today during which he levelled a serious allegation against senior BJD leader VK Pandian. “Pandian has hidden the key of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple. Return the key before June 10, or we will find out; PM Modi made Ram Mandir possible, likewise, PM Modi will find out the key,” Sarma said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also targeted Pandian while addressing a public meeting in Hinjili assembly constituency. “We will not allow Pandian to take retirement from politics until he gives account of everything,” Yadav said.

Likewise, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Mallikarajun Kharge also addressed the media at Bhubaneswar and a public meeting in Kandhamal and came down heavily on the BJD and the BJP on various issues. He said that the INDI Alliance will form the government at the centre.

In another major political development in Odisha today, former Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Kumar Das (Raju) returned to BJD after quitting BJP. He expressed his annoyance after the saffron party replaced him as the MLA candidate for the Soro and fielded Parshuram Dhada.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal approved the deployment of 20 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) in 8 assembly segments of Ganjam District for the second phase polling in on May 20 to prevent violence and ensure smooth elections.