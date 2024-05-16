Central Forces to be Deployed in Ganjam District for May 20 Elections

TNI Bureau: Following the poll violence in Khallikote in Ganjam district, a committee headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal has approved the deployment of twenty companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) in the district for the 5th phase election on May 20.

Dhal has instructed the District Election Officer and Collector, Ganjam to not to use these companies of CAPF as Reserve Force or Striking Force.

These twenty companies of CAPF will be deployed for smooth and peaceful conduct of poll in different booths of the eight (8) assembly constituencies going to poll on May 20, a notification issued by the CEO stated.

A BJP worker was killed in a clash between supporters of BJD and BJP in Khalikote’s Srikrushna saranpur village.

The Ganjam district administration on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC around Khallikote police station following the poll violence.