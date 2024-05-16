TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lord Jagannath Temple on May 20 and hold a roadshow in Puri: BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra.
➡️Poll violence related murder of BJP worker Dilip Pahan in Khallikote: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse people protesting in front of Khallikote police station, clamps Section 144 of the CrPC around the police station.
➡️8 arrested in connection with the attack on BJP workers at Srikrushnasaranapur in Khalllikote late last night.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Police has urged people not to respond to WhatsApp calls from numbers starting with +92 country code.
➡️Santrupt Misra of BJD richest among 64 candidates in fray for Odisha Phase-III Lok Sabha polls with over 482 crore assets.
➡️Orissa High Court ordered a stay on non-bailable arrest warrant (NBW) of actor-turned-Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty in connection with a 4-year-old domestic violence case registered against him by his now-divorced wife Varsha Priyadarshini.
➡️Government of India has slashed the prices of 41 commonly used medicines and six formulations used to treat diseases such as diabetes, heart and liver ailments.
➡️Delhi police reached residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to seek details of the incident. Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, was accused of “misbehaving” with Maliwal at residence of Kejriwal.
➡️Lok Sabha elections witness 66.95 pc voter turnout so far in first 4 phases: Election Commission of India.
➡️NIA attaches multiple properties of JeM terrorist in Kashmir.
➡️Sensex jumps 676.69 points to settle at 73,663.72; Nifty climbs 203.30 points to 22,403.85.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.50 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is India and it will come back to India: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.
➡️Thailand Open: Indian men’s doubles pair and former World No. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reach quarterfinals.
