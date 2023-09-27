100-Word Insight: BJP eyes ‘Women Power’

If we believe the sources, BJP is all set to field 33% women candidates from Odisha in 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Aparajita Sarangi leading the pack. The induction of former BJD MP Arka Keshari Deo and his wife Malvika is seen as a step towards this goal.

Arka no longer holds the clout in Kalahandi seat. However, his wife has been active in the region. It won’t be a surprise to Malvika getting the nod for Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat and Basant Panda being shifted to assembly.

Many other women candidates, including young Sujata Padhy may get the nod.