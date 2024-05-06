Central BJP seeks Stringent Action against IPS Ashish Singh

TNI Bureau: A Central team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Chief Election Commission (CEC) against IPS Ashish Singh and filed a memorandum seeking strong action against him.

The saffron party accused the IPS officer of collusion with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to influence the election process.

“It has come to our knowledge that Shri Ashish Kumar Singh, after being appointed as the IG (Chief Minister’s Security) has become even more brazen. Thus, instead of managing the CM’s security from his office situated in the Chief Minister’s residence, Shri Ashish Kumar Singh illegally sits on the 6th floor of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Office, which is nearby the Chief Minister’s residence,” the memorandum read.

“From there, Shri Ashish Kumar Singh, illegally uses his position as “Chief Minister’s Man” to influence and intimidate junior police officers in the field. Needless, to say such conduct of Shri Ashish Kumar Singh is violative of Service Rules and Conduct Rules for Police Officers 2023, in as much as gross violation of Moral Code of Conduct and Representation of Peoples Act, 1951,” it added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Thus, the State Government by transferring Shri Ashish Kumar Singh to the post of IG (Chief Minister’s Security) has mischievously defeated the very purpose for which his earlier transfer order was ordered and effected by the Election Commission. Shri Ashish Kumar Singh, has himself violated the following provisions of laws,” it further said.

“We strongly urge the Commission to place the officer under suspension with immediate effect and take exemplary disciplinary action against him. In alternative, till the conclusion of the election process on 04,06, 2014, Sri Ashish Kumar Singh be kept away from the State of Odisha and deputed to any other Sate in a non-election duty,” the saffron leaders demanded.